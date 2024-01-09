Exciting country, rock tribute bands headline Arcada Theatre this month

The AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck will bring the hard rock Australian band’s biggest hits like “Highway To Hell,” “Hells Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Back In Black” and more to the Arcada stage Jan. 12. (Onesti Entertainment )

It may be frigid outside, but the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles heats up in January with several exciting tribute shows to keep you rocking through the depths of winter.

Fans of Chris Stapleton or Eric Church, two of country music’s biggest artists, won’t want to miss the Ultimate Eric Church Experience with Tennessee Whiskey: Tribute to Chris Stapleton on Thursday, Jan. 11.

According to the Arcada Theatre’s website, the frontman of the Ultimate Eric Church Experience looks and sounds just like Church himself, playing hits such as “Springsteen,” “Drink in My Hand” and more. Tennessee Whiskey will bring soulful renditions of Stapleton’s unique blend of rock, country and blues to his biggest hits.

The next night, Friday, Jan. 12, the ultimate AC/DC tribute band, Thunderstruck, will bring the hard rock Australian band’s biggest hits like “Highway To Hell,” “Hells Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Back In Black” to the Arcada stage. The band also pays tribute to Wig Wam, a Norwegian glam metal band.

The rock continues Saturday, Jan. 13, with Big Suit, an all-star tribute to Talking Heads. The funk-rock ensemble of nine musicians will perform Talking Heads’ biggest hits like “Burning Down The House,” “Take Me To The River” and “And She Was.”

Billy Prine, the brother of late singer-songwriter John Prine, will bring the timeless music and legendary stories of John Prine to the Arcada on Sunday, Jan. 14. Billy Prine will tell stories about his brother’s most beloved songs before performing them with his band during the tribute concert.

Celebrate the birthday of the original voice of Journey, Steve Perry, with Recaptured: A Tribute to Journey on Friday, Jan. 19. The band Infinity will perform Journey’s timeless classics “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Faithfully,” “Separate Ways,” “Any Way You Want It” and “Lights.”

Deacon Blues: An All-Star Tribute to Steely Dan will bring 13 acclaimed musicians to the Arcada on Saturday, Jan. 20, to recreate the music of the legendary ’70s blues rock band. Vibraphone virtuoso Thaddeus Tukes, legendary Chicago bassist and Grammy Award winner Richard Patterson and drummer Charles “Rick” Heath IV, among others, will perform “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Hey Nineteen,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Do It Again.”

The exquisite voice of the late George Michael is recreated by singer Robert Bartko in his George Michael Reborn show, which comes to the Arcada on Sunday, Jan. 21. Bartko will perform some of Michael’s biggest solo hits from the ’80s and ’90s, as well as classics from Wham!, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Everything She Wants” and “Careless Whisper.”

And finally, the month wraps up with All You Need Is Love, a 60th-anniversary celebration of The Beatles arriving in America. The 16-piece band, complete with strings and horns, will perform The Beatles’ hits from their 1964 arrival in America through the later classics from 1969. In addition to the timeless music, the concert will feature state-of-the-art production and visuals, creating an immersive experience that will take audiences through the golden era of The Beatles.

The Arcada Theatre is located at 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

For more information on all shows, or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.