Renowned illusionist headed to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

World-renowned illusionist Michael Grandinetti will bring magic, music, comedy and more to Raue Center For The Arts in downtown Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 13, for two amazing shows.

The first performance begins at 2 p.m. and the second at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from Raue Center, audience members will find themselves wide-eyed with imaginations soaring and smiles beaming throughout the 90-minute performance.

Grandinetti has made more than 100 network TV appearances on shows currently syndicated in over 100 countries, including starring roles on NBC’s “The World’s Most Dangerous Magic,” five seasons of The CW’s “Masters of Illusion,” Pop’s “Don’t Blink,” as well as his appearances on “Entertainment Tonight,” “Access Hollywood,” FOX’s “Bones” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

The magic of Grandinetti blends his engaging personality, original magic and illusions and an engaging “interactive” element that pulls the audience directly into the show.

Some tricks include Grandinetti levitating 10 feet into the air, reading several audience members’ minds, passing examined steel objects through each other, causing a surprising object to appear inside a giant inflated balloon, walking through a 7-foot-tall steel wall and even taking an audience member back in time.

The show also includes Grandinetti’s “Everyone Together” segments, a series of groundbreaking interactive effects in which every audience member participates in the magic from their seats at the exact same time, creating an amazing shared experience.

Grandinetti also has performed “in the round” in stadiums and arenas for audiences of up to 70,000 people for numerous NFL and NBA halftime shows, with Oscar-winning composers and symphony orchestras and for Fortune 500 and major corporate events across the country.

Tickets start at $27 for the general public and $18.90 for RaueNOW members, and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212.

Raue Center For The Arts is located at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.