Relive Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison performance at Joliet’s Rialto Theatre

“Folsom Prison Experience: An Electrifying Johnny Cash Tribute Show” starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Step back in time to Johnny Cash’s 1968 appearance at Folsom Prison at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

“Folsom Prison Experience: An Electrifying Johnny Cash Tribute Show” begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to a news release from Rialto Square, Cash’s “At Folsom Prison” recording, from his Jan. 13, 1968 concerts, turned him into a superstar. “Folsom Prison Experience” is an immersive tribute that is not just a concert, but incorporates stage drama and audience participation.

The performance will bring audiences the behind-the-scenes tale of Cash’s two historic concerts that day at the California prison.

The Rialto concert will feature Church of Cash, the acclaimed Johnny Cash tribute show, led by Jay Ernest as Cash. Co-written by Ernest and his collaborator, Tom Pickard, “Folsom Prison Experience” weaves a rich tapestry of music, drama and history that will leave audiences spellbound, the release stated.

Tickets begin at $42. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rialtosquare.com/events.