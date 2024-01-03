Hit the road and check out some classic attractions along Route 66 in Joliet

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet hosts “Concerts on the Hill” on Thursdays in the summer. (Photo courtesy of Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre)

If you’re stopping over in Joliet for an evening in the coming weeks or months, there’s no better way to experience the city’s art and culture than attending a concert, baseball game or gallery opening.

From national touring acts at a rock club to public orchestral shows in the park, there’s an event for everyone happening in downtown Joliet. Looking for some family-friendly fun? Joliet is also home to bowling alleys, escape rooms, mini-golf and plenty of other all-ages activities.

Rialto Square Theatre

102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

RialtoSquare.com

The Rialto Square Theater in downtown Joliet (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Designed as a vaudeville movie palace, with immaculate interiors based on the ‘Versailles Hall of Mirrors’, the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is a true architectural wonder. This Neo-Baroque landmark, built in 1926, is considered to be one of the ‘150 great places in Illinois’ by the American Institute of Architects. The Rialto’s famous marquee, chandelier, rotunda, and stage are just a few of the photo-worthy opportunities that await you at this wonder of Route 66.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theater

201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

BicentennialPark.org

Festival goers fill the lawn at the main pavilion at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park to watch the Selectones perform for Joliet’s Independence Celebration. Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Theater features shows by more than four community theater troupes, high school drama productions and children’s traveling troupes, bringing exciting live performances to the beautiful multi-use theater. During the summer months, take in one of the free Concert on the Hill shows, performed for the public in the outdoor bandshell every Thursday night.

Joliet Slammers

1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr.

JolietSlammers.com

Photo provided by Joliet Slammers

As you travel along Route 66, spend one of your evenings at a professional Frontier League baseball game at the beautiful Duly Health and Care Field in downtown Joliet! An official partner of the MLB, the Slammers play thrill-a-minute professional touring baseball in a May through September season. Snag a selfie in the stands with a delicious Chicago-style hot dog, or spread out on the park’s lawn seating area to enjoy a relaxed picnic while you watch the game. If you’re lucky, you may even run into the Slammer’s mascots, Spikes and J.L. Bird!

The Forge

22 W. Cass St., Joliet

TheForgeLive.com

Attendees listen to a free concert on Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Denise Unland)

The Forge, a live music venue conveniently located in downtown Joliet, hosts all genres of touring live music, catering to a wide variety of tastes and age demographics. You’ll also find an expansive food menu and a wide selection of craft beer and spirits, to make your concert going experience even more enjoyable. They host concerts and other live events all year round, with the concert space being available to rent for private functions on non-show nights.

Haunted Trails

1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet

HauntedTrailsJoliet.com

Haunted Trails. Monday, Nov.15, 2021 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Don’t miss Haunted Trails of Joliet, a unique, year-round “Halloween-themed” family entertainment center featuring mini-golf, go-karts, arcade games and much more! Haunted Trails specializes in family fun, birthday parties, group celebrations, company picnics and events for all ages. The fun center’s amenities include two award-winning 18-hole mini-golf courses, two go-kart tracks, a junior go-kart track, a laser tag arena, batting cages and plenty of amusement rides. You’ll also find The Monster’s Tomb Game Room, filled with arcade and skill machines.

Town And Country Lanes

2231 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

JolietTownAndCountryLanes.com

Town & Country Lanes in Joliet (Eric Ginnard)

Voted Best Bowling Alley in Will County by Herald News readers for five years running, Town And Country Lanes is a Joliet institution. Since 1957, this bowling alley has been entertaining guests with 44 impeccable lanes and a family-friendly atmosphere. Town and Country offers cosmic bowling, a full arcade, restaurant, video gaming, packages for birthday parties, corporate outings, family gatherings, beer leagues and, of course, leagues and tournaments.