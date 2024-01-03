Hit the road and check out some classic attractions along Route 66 in Joliet

If you’re stopping over in Joliet for an evening in the coming weeks or months, there’s no better way to experience the city’s art and culture than attending a concert, baseball game or gallery opening.
From national touring acts at a rock club to public orchestral shows in the park, there’s an event for everyone happening in downtown Joliet. Looking for some family-friendly fun? Joliet is also home to bowling alleys, escape rooms, mini-golf and plenty of other all-ages activities.
Rialto Square Theatre
102 N. Chicago St., Joliet
Designed as a vaudeville movie palace, with immaculate interiors based on the ‘Versailles Hall of Mirrors’, the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is a true architectural wonder. This Neo-Baroque landmark, built in 1926, is considered to be one of the ‘150 great places in Illinois’ by the American Institute of Architects. The Rialto’s famous marquee, chandelier, rotunda, and stage are just a few of the photo-worthy opportunities that await you at this wonder of Route 66.
Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theater
201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet
The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Theater features shows by more than four community theater troupes, high school drama productions and children’s traveling troupes, bringing exciting live performances to the beautiful multi-use theater. During the summer months, take in one of the free Concert on the Hill shows, performed for the public in the outdoor bandshell every Thursday night.
Joliet Slammers
1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr.
As you travel along Route 66, spend one of your evenings at a professional Frontier League baseball game at the beautiful Duly Health and Care Field in downtown Joliet! An official partner of the MLB, the Slammers play thrill-a-minute professional touring baseball in a May through September season. Snag a selfie in the stands with a delicious Chicago-style hot dog, or spread out on the park’s lawn seating area to enjoy a relaxed picnic while you watch the game. If you’re lucky, you may even run into the Slammer’s mascots, Spikes and J.L. Bird!
The Forge
22 W. Cass St., Joliet
The Forge, a live music venue conveniently located in downtown Joliet, hosts all genres of touring live music, catering to a wide variety of tastes and age demographics. You’ll also find an expansive food menu and a wide selection of craft beer and spirits, to make your concert going experience even more enjoyable. They host concerts and other live events all year round, with the concert space being available to rent for private functions on non-show nights.
Haunted Trails
1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet
Don’t miss Haunted Trails of Joliet, a unique, year-round “Halloween-themed” family entertainment center featuring mini-golf, go-karts, arcade games and much more! Haunted Trails specializes in family fun, birthday parties, group celebrations, company picnics and events for all ages. The fun center’s amenities include two award-winning 18-hole mini-golf courses, two go-kart tracks, a junior go-kart track, a laser tag arena, batting cages and plenty of amusement rides. You’ll also find The Monster’s Tomb Game Room, filled with arcade and skill machines.
Town And Country Lanes
2231 W. Jefferson St., Joliet
Voted Best Bowling Alley in Will County by Herald News readers for five years running, Town And Country Lanes is a Joliet institution. Since 1957, this bowling alley has been entertaining guests with 44 impeccable lanes and a family-friendly atmosphere. Town and Country offers cosmic bowling, a full arcade, restaurant, video gaming, packages for birthday parties, corporate outings, family gatherings, beer leagues and, of course, leagues and tournaments.