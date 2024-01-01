Neverly Brothers to perform music of Beatles, Rolling Stones at Sandwich Opera House

The Neverly Brothers will perform early rock 'n' roll at the Sandwich Opera House (above) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Go back in time to the birth of rock music with a performance by The Neverly Brothers at the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

According to the Sandwich Opera House, the band will perform music from 1955 to 1965, from artists like Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Rolling Stones and more.

The first half of the show will focus on the music of the 1950s, while the second half pays tribute to the music of the British Invasion in the 1960s.

To learn more about The Neverly Brothers, visit www.theneverlybrothers.com.

Ticket prices start at $30. To purchase tickets, visit the Sandwich Opera House website at www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

The Sandwich Opera House is located at 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.