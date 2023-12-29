Starved Rock photography show runs through Jan. 6

The Starved Rock State Park Visitor’s Center will be hosting a photography show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Jan. 6, with the exception of New Year’s Day. (Photo provided by Starved Rock)

The Starved Rock State Park Visitor’s Center will be hosting a photography show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Jan. 6, with the exception of New Year’s Day.

Each photograph tells a story and will take the viewer on a journey.

More than 30 photographers from Illinois entered 97 photographs, making it the largest show yet, encompassing several categories: North American Parks and Landscapes, North American Bodies of Water, North American Trees and Fungi, North American Plants and Flowers, North American Mammals, North American Birds, North American Insects, Fish, Reptiles and Amphibians, Illinois Parks, Preserves and Habitats and Illinois Icefalls and Waterfalls.