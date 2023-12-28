Ring in 2024 at one of these New Year’s Eve parties in suburban Chicago

Bid a fond farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 at one of these festive New Year’s Eve parties around the suburbs. From comedy shows to dinner and dancing to live rock music, here are just a few holiday events guaranteed to make your 2023 send-off one to remember.

The Bit Theatre, an improv comedy theater in Aurora, will host “A Funeral for 2023″ from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event will feature a variety show with cast members, a dance party and a complimentary sparkling toast. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20. The Bit Theatre is located at 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bitimprov.com.

If you’re looking for some rollicking live music, check out The Venue’s New Year’s Eve party with Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, also featuring a charcuterie table, catered hors d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m., with music at 10 p.m. Ticket prices are $50 for premium seating and $45 for advance general admission. Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials will bring slide and blues guitar, combined with soulful vocals for a classic Chicago blues sound. To purchase tickets, visit themusicvenue.org. The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway Ave. in Aurora.

The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles presents a rockin’ New Year’s Eve party with Infinity. The popular rock band will play some of the greatest hits from Styx, Boston, REO Speedwagon, Journey and more before transitioning to a midnight dance set with music from Elvis to Bruno Mars. The show is for all ages. Tickets cost $59. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music starting at 8:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Club Arcada Speakeasy, complete with dancing and a performance from Diva Montell. Cocktails and open bar begin at 8 p.m., with a dinner of ricotta-stuffed gnocchi in vodka sauce, Angus prime rib, Maine lobster tail and more at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $175 per person or $325 per couple, and are limited. To purchase tickets, visit clubarcada.com. The Arcada Theatre and Club Arcada are located at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles.

Plainfield’s Sable Creek Winery is where you can go back in time to the Roaring Twenties for a New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party. Tickets, which are $100 per person, include hors d’oeuvres, a welcome drink, sit-down dinner, one glass of wine with dinner and dessert table, as well as live music, dancing and sparkling toast at midnight. A cash bar with a limited wine menu and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded for best-dressed guy and gal. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sablecreekwinery.com/events.

CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook will host two shows on Dec. 31 featuring hilarious comedians Alex Ortiz and Nikki Brayden. Tickets cost $30 for the 8 p.m. show, and $35 for the 10:30 p.m. show. The late show includes a Champagne toast at midnight. There is a two-drink minimum per person, not included in the ticket prices. To purchase tickets, visit cgscomedyclub.com. CG’s Comedy Club is located at The Promenade Bolingbrook, 619 Boughton Road, Suite 125.

For those who want to celebrate a little earlier in the day, check out Raue Center For The Arts for Steve Cochran’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Show at 2 p.m. Cochran is a longtime host of the Steve Cochran Morning Show on WLS AM 890. The show also includes performances from comedians Mikey Toomey, John DaCosse and Tim Benker. For tickets to Cochran’s show, visit rauecenter.org. Later in the evening, The Beatles tribute band American English will take the Raue stage at 7 p.m., recreating the band’s iconic 1963 Royal Command Performance to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The show is appropriate for ages 12 and older. To purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org. Raue Center is located at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.

Ring in 2024 with classic rock band ARRA at Impact Fuel Room in Libertyville. This 21-and-over show begins at 9:45 p.m. ARRA will perform the music of Journey, Boston, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Aerosmith, Foreigner, Rush and more. Impact Fuel Room is located at 481 Peterson Road in Libertyville. For more information, visit impactfuelroom.com.

Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace presents a New Year’s Eve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a festive multi-course New Year’s Eve dinner with paired wines at 9 p.m. The evening includes live music and bar until 1 a.m. Brunch tickets are $75 for adults and $30 for children age 5-12, and dinner tickets are $120 per person. There are also two performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at 5 and 8:30 p.m., which are not included in ticket prices.

The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage presents three New Philharmonic New Year’s Eve concerts at 1:30, 5 and 8:30 p.m. The performances feature critically acclaimed guest baritone Richard Ollarsaba and orchestra in celebratory pops and a Viennese program of waltzes, polkas and light classical music, with a sparkling toast. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atthemac.org.