Delectable dining scene awaits in Joliet

Al’s Steakhouse

This upscale American restaurant, one of the oldest in the city, is famed for its classic charbroiled steaks and variety of fresh seafood. Al’s is your top destination for mouthwatering Grecian-style cuts of steak, made exclusively with Angus beef and served with a double-baked potato. You’ll also find decadent Oysters Rockefeller, Escargot De Jonghe, Prime Rib on French Bread and Lamb Loin Chops. The wide selection of seafood includes Broiled Tilapia, Cold Water Lobster, Shrimp Scampi, Pan-Seared Red Snapper and many additional fresh options.

Mousa Tapas

Mousa Tapas, located in downtown Joliet, provides a dining experience that is nothing short of a globe-trotting adventure. On the menu, you will find shareables and entrees that hail from Greece, Spain, Portugal, France, Algeria, Morocco and more. Popular tapas, or sharable small plate options, include Italian Burrata (imported burrata paired with Borettana onion, confit cherry tomato, fig mustarda, grilled crostini) and an Algerian Chermola Salad (roasted cauliflower, red onion, carrot, golden raisin, toasted almond, cilantro). For your entree, try Paella Con Pescado (traditional paella with squid, shrimp, clams, mussels) or Cataplana (shrimp, clams, garlic, lemon, cilantro, Spanish chorizo, linguini, olive oil, baguette), then cap off your evening with a 3,600-year-old recipe for candied dates at this unique Route 66 dining destination.

Bishops Hill

Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, this striking limestone castle is now home to an award-winning winery and tasting room. Indulge in its popular 2018 cab sav or the 2020 Petite Sirah that took gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. During the structure’s extensive restorations, much of the original on-site brewery was discovered and painstakingly restored with reclaimed materials. This grotto-like building houses the Bishops Hill processing equipment, tanks and barrel aging rooms. Not only is the wine spectacular, but the atmosphere will keep you returning to the castle.

Cut 158 Chophouse

This trendy steakhouse, located directly next to the legendary Rialto Square Theatre, is your ideal destination for a high-end meal and craft cocktail along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Cut 158′s menu is packed with fresh high-quality beef, seafood and veggie offerings, alongside an expansive selection of craft beers, house wines and whisky. You will find their menu packed with freshly sourced delicacies like Steak Tartare, Grilled Swordfish, 45-Day-Aged Boneless Rib-eye 16 ounce and Garlic-Crusted Roasted Rack of Lamb.

Juliet’s Tavern

Traditional Italian cuisine is paired with a welcoming sports atmosphere at this downtown fine-dining destination. The building that houses this casual New American tavern originally was constructed in the 1890s, and has, over the following century, housed several businesses including a grocer, shoe store, dentist and theater. Today, you’ll find an eclectic offering of menu items including a Poutine Burger, Roasted Portabello Melt, Cajun Alfredo Pasta and a fan-favorite 14-ounce grilled boneless Delmonico Rib-eye.

