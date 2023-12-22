Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Beatles tribute American English

The Beatles tribute band American English will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Todd Heintz Photography)

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the timeless music of the Fab Four at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

The Beatles tribute band American English will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31.

“When it comes to the music of The Beatles, no tribute is better than American English,” Raue Center Board President Tim Paul said in a news release. “Reminisce with Raue Center and hear your favorite Fab Four tunes this New Year’s Eve. What better way to ring in 2024 than with John, Ringo, Paul and George.”

This year, American English pays homage to The Beatles’ 1963 Royal Command Performance. The second set will feature the hit album “Hey Jude” played in its entirety. Known for their precise attention to every musical detail, American English creates “The Complete Beatles Tribute” complete with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, according to the release.

Tickets start at $40, $28 for RaueNOW Members, and can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.