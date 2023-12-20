The Next Picture Show exhibition, pop-up shop sparkle in Dixon

The “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams” exhibition is on display through Jan. 9 at The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon, where an Artisan Holiday Pop-Up Shop tempts through Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Letha Catalina)

A gift of beauty, calm and peace awaits inside The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon, where the exhibition “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams” is on display through Jan. 9.

It’s a first-time exhibition that invited artists to capture the essence of winter landscapes or evoke the spirit of the holidays.

Thirty artists are represented by 60 artworks in the show, said Letha Catalina, who assumed the role of executive director in August at the community fine arts center. The mediums are photography, watercolor, acrylic and oil, and all the works are available for purchase.

“It’s just wonderful – the response that we’ve gotten from the public so far is that it’s just a calming show,” Catalina said, noting the works include many winter scenes. “When people walked in, that’s what they say: ‘This is just peaceful.’”

The “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams” exhibition is on display through Jan. 9 at The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon, where an Artisan Holiday Pop-Up Shop tempts through Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Letha Catalina)

When The Next Picture Show puts out a call for artists, it’s open to all, and draws people from as far as Chicago.

Catalina, herself an artist in digital photography, said it’s a great gallery for artists to exhibit in, adding, “It’s a chance to be judged. There’s not a lot of places that you can do that.”

The “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams” exhibition is on display through Jan. 9 at The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon, where an Artisan Holiday Pop-Up Shop tempts through Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Letha Catalina)

For this exhibition, a majority of the participants are members.

“If you become a member of The Next Picture Show, we give discounts on entering art shows and you get a free one per calendar year,” Catalina said. “It makes sense to be a member if you’re planning on exhibiting in a few shows a year. Membership is so important to us being a nonprofit. I think people also look at it as a way to donate and still get something in return for your donation.”

Besides the current exhibition, an Artisan Holiday Pop-Up Shop is open until Christmas during gallery hours, which run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment, except for holidays.

The Pop-Up Shop continues through Dec. 23, and visitors seeking one-of-a-kind gifts will find art prints, original artwork, fused-glassed ornaments, hand-carved wood lamps and some artisan-made soaps and candles.

The “Winter Scenes and Holiday Dreams” exhibition is on display through Jan. 9 at The Next Picture Show gallery in Dixon, where an Artisan Holiday Pop-Up Shop tempts through Dec. 23. (Photo provided by Letha Catalina)

In addition to the gallery space are three or four annual exhibits mounted at the KSB Commerce Towers, a medical clinic in Dixon.

“It’s important to be able to hang art there in the halls,” Catalina said. “Lots of people are there for doctor appointments. People that might not get into the gallery … have the chance to view [and enjoy] beautiful art.”

The Next Picture Show, at home in a vintage building at 113 W. First St. in Dixon, also presents ongoing art classes. This winter features a watercolor class and one on oil and acylic, offered people at various skill levels.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of The Next Picture Show, and Catalina is working on ideas to mark the milestone, as well as ways to broaden children’s programming.

The gallery is an event space for the community, and offers a festive opening reception for each new exhibition.

“We typically have some kind of performing music – flautist or piano or guitar,” Catalina said.

For the current show, she said the reception treated guests to treats from Jen’s Artisan Breads in Mt. Morris, which makes wonderful homemade breads and rolls.

Refreshments and music are complimentary at the openings, with a cash bar offering wine and beer.

“It’s a nice evening for the public to come in and view the art,” Catalina said.

To learn more, visit nextpictureshow.org.