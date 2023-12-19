Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band to play Raue Center For The Arts

The Petty Kings, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, will perform at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 20. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

The Petty Kings will perform a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to the Raue Center, the Petty Kings will recreate the sounds of Petty’s most iconic songs, including “American Girl,” “Yer So Bad,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’” and many more. The band will deliver an authentic experience that captures the essence of a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performance.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are a legendary American rock band that began entertaining audiences in the 1970s. With their blend of classic rock and punk, they captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world, according to Raue Center.

The Petty Kings are made up of Bob Vasilou on lead vocals and guitar, Jessica Hornsten providing backing vocals, Dave Steffen on lead guitar and backing vocals, Paul Slater on keyboards, Tom Hamning on bass, and Dave Wisniewski on drums and backing vocals. Together, they create an unforgettable experience that honors the legacy of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, while showcasing their own incredible musical talents, according to concert organizers.

Tickets begin at $30 for the general public and $21 for RaueNOW members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rauecenter.org.