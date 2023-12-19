Find unique last-minute gifts at Aurora’s Christkindlmarket

The Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park in Aurora is open through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. (Photo provided by Eric James Walsh)

If you’re still looking for a unique gift for that special someone, check out Christkindlmarket at RiverEdge Park in Aurora. The market is open Thursday through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The German-style outdoor market features more than 50 vendors.

Discover unique gifts at Hand Painted Polish Pottery by Cer-Mar, give the gift of warmth with a hand-woven alpaca scarf from Winterborn Alpaca, marvel at handmade jewelry at Atelier Adesso and other crafted goods from many international vendors.

Sip on Belgian dark or milk hot chocolate with homemade whipped cream at Bob’s Belgian Hot Chocolate, treat yourself to a French pastry at La Boulangerie & Co., or enjoy a hearty meal with selections from Polish Bistro – Zapiekanka or The Austrian Lodge.

Take a break from shopping to enjoy special entertainment. On Thursday, Dec. 21, stop by Mack Glass Studios for live glassblowing. On Friday, Dec. 22, enjoy live performances from noon to 3 p.m. from A One Man Band: Gabe and from 6 to 7 p.m. from Waubonsie Valley High School a cappella groups Pink Notes and Cloud 9.

For a complete list of vendors or more information, visit christkindlmarket.com/aurora.

Remaining hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the final day, Sunday, Dec. 24.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway (Route 25), Aurora.