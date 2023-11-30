Day full of holiday events in Dixon include concert, Christmas party at Reagan home Dec. 2

A statue of Ronald Reagan sits in an adjacent lot next to the boyhood home. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

It’s a full day of holiday events in Dixon, including a Christmas concert, winter market and party at Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to Discover Dixon, the Winter Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St. The market will feature baked goods, jams and jellies, treats, soaps, candles, homemade gifts and more. The Loveland History Museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tours. Admission to both events is free.

After the market, stop by Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home, 810 S. Hennepin, for an afternoon of music, hot cider and holiday fun for a Community Christmas party. Santa’s elves will be at the Visitor Center to greet guests, who can step into a 1920s Christmas, including a free photo with Santa. The event is from 1 to 4 p.m.

Conductor Jon James leads his Dixon Municipal Band during a previous concert at the Dixon Historic Theatre. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Wrap up the festive day with a free concert from the Dixon Municipal Band. The band, under the direction of Jon James, will present its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. in the Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School.