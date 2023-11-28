‘The Midtown Men’ to appear at McAninch Arts Center Dec. 2

The McAninch Arts Center welcomes the return of “The Midtown Men” for a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. (Photo provided by The Midtown Men)

The McAninch Arts Center welcomes the return of “The Midtown Men” for a special holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to a news release, the four stars of the original cast of Broadway’s smash hit “Jersey Boys” celebrate with holiday classics including “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” plus signature renditions of some of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll hits of the ‘60s.

Cast members include award-winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and J. Robert Spencer. The quartet has won over audiences of all ages in nearly 2,000 live shows, the release stated.

Tickets are $62-$72. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The Box Office is open from noon–6 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and two hours prior to performances.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.