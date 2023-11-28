‘Festival of the Gnomes’ frolics back to Joliet’s Bicentennial Park Theatre

The 47th Festival of the Gnomes frolics into Joliet on Dec. 2 and 3 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by Bicentennial Park)

The 47th Festival of the Gnomes frolics into Joliet on Dec. 2 and 3 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre.

According to a news release, this indoor family tradition features a 90-minute live show on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The lobby doors open at 1 p.m. for the Gnome Gift Shop, Cookie Factory and more. Tickets are $5 for all ages.

Journey with the all-age cast as they tell of the gnomes’ good works for man and nature, outsmart the Snotgurgle troll and find the true meaning of this giving season.

Visit the lobby gift shop filled with “gnomemade” treasures. First-time visitors can get their “gnome cap” at the event, and returning visitors can get a free tassel sewn into their hats.

Before the show, stop by the Cookie Factory for treats and cocoa. Swing by the Tavern on the Bricks for soft drinks, beer and wine. Try your luck to win one of the soft-sculptured, twin gnome dolls signed by the artist, Sally Susner, according the release.

Advanced online ticket purchase is recommended through Ticket Tailor (no additional fees): https://www.tickettailor.com/events/billielimacherbicentennialparkandtheatre. Tickets also are available at the park office and at the door until sold out.

Bicentennial Park is located at 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Parking is free in and around the park, with additional parking lots south of Jefferson Street.

For more information: 815-724-3761, bipark@joliet.gov, social media and www.bicentennialpark.org.