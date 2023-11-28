Christmas by Candlelight open house at Reddick Mansion on Dec. 1, 8 in Ottawa

Dressed in dapper period clothing, a Reddick Mansion board member talks about the history and use of items in the Reddick Mansion dining room during an annual candlelight tour. The 2023 tours take place Fridays, Dec. 1 and 8.

The historic Reddick Mansion in Ottawa will be decked out for the holidays for two Christmas by Candlelight open houses from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 1 and 8.

The mansion, which was the site of the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in 1858, will be festively decorated for Christmas. No reservations are required. Admission prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The Reddick Mansion in Ottawa (Tom Sistak)

Guests can learn about the history of the mansion, which was built in 1855, from costumed docents. Holiday treats will be available.

According to its website, Reddick Mansion is a 22-room Italianate mansion, and one of the most ornate private homes in Illinois before the Civil War.

Reddick Mansion is at 100 W. Lafayette St. in Ottawa. For more information, visit www.reddickmansion.org.