The Venue in Aurora to bring Robert Jon and The Wreck, Toronzo Cannon in December

Lil' Ed and The Blues Imperials guitarist Mike Garrett performs at The Venue in Aurora. The band will return to The Venue on Dec. 31, 2023 to celebrate New Year's Eve. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Venue, a live music performance space in Aurora, announced its December lineup, including big names and a series of holiday shows.

According to a news release, The Venue will open its doors with free music at 6 p.m. on First Fridays starting in December. The free, open house shows will be open to the public and feature local musicians and bands on stage.

On Dec. 1, Dave Glynn and Friends will perform on The Venue stage. Glynn, singer/songwriter and longtime leader of the Empty Can Band and current leader of the Irish Mystics, will bring his blend of folk, Blues, rock, Irish folk and bluegrass. Joining Glynn will be his longtime harmonica-playing wingman, Richie Van Ham, International Mandolin Champion Wes Carr, and bass player Jim “Chevy” Chevalier. Free show.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Morry Sochat and the Special 20s will bring swinging blues, jazz, and rock n’ roll to The Venue stage. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

Scott Tipping will host his record release party at The Venue on Sunday, Dec. 3. Having played in the Paramount Theatre pit as well as on stage with Los Lobos, Tipping is known for his masterful guitar playing. He will perform his new self-titled album live with guest musicians. Ryan Joseph Anderson opens the evening. Show at 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with Downers Grove North High School. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation and sponsored by Vicki McCoy from RE/MAX In the Village. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Gary Hoey will bring his Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Christmas Show to The Venue stage on Thursday, Dec. 7. Named one of the top 100 guitarists of all time, Hoey is a world-renowned blues rock guitarist that weaves heartfelt storytelling with masterful guitar playing. Tickets cost $25-$30 in advance. $30-$35/door.

Chicago bluesman Toronzo Cannon will perform at The Venue on Friday, Dec. 8. Cannon released “The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp” with Alligator Records in 2019. Reminiscent of Curtis Mayfield, Cannon fuses soul into his blues. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, Robert Jon and The Wreck will visit The Venue during their U.S. tour. The group will bring southern rock from Southern California. They play many sold out shows, and are making waves in the rock scene around the world. Tickets cost $30-$35 in advance. $35-$40/door.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with Dundee Crown North High School. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation and sponsored by Vicki McCoy from RE/MAX In the Village. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Dec.15, The Venue will present Pete Ellman Big Band The Twelve Grooves of Christmas. The Christmas concert will put a holiday-spin on the evening of jazz presented on The Venue stage. Tickets cost $20-$25.

Brooklyn Charmers will return to The Venue on Friday, Dec. 16. The tribute band out of Chicago performs Steely Dan with great energy and stage presence. Enjoy a night of Steely Dan music whether you are a fan or new to their music catalog. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, Great Moments in Vinyl will play The Police at The Venue. Part behind-the-scenes storytelling and part live tribute show, Great Moments in Vinyl with host William Lindsey Cochran will curate an evening of music featuring the British rock of The Police. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

Chicago Soul Spectacular will perform a night of soul hits at The Venue on Saturday, Dec. 23. Chicago keyboardist Julie B. Nichols gathers stellar musicians to perform the best of Motown and classic R&B tunes. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

The Venue will welcome back Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson on Thursday, Dec. 28 for a special night of creative storytelling and music. Bergeson is a guitar great who graduated from Batavia High School and later moved to Nashville. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Kevin Presbrey will present Pleazure Cruze on Saturday, Dec. 30 at The Venue. Presbrey will share his ukulele-infused, rootsy-folk-rock midwestern sound and personality as the vehicle for the stories he lives and shares. Tickets cost $15-$25 in advance. $20-$30/door.

The Venue will celebrate New Year’s Eve with Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials on Sunday, Dec. 31. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets. The special show will feature a champagne toast and more. For more information on the evening, visit themusicvenue.org.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street.

The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.