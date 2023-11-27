‘Scrooge the Comedy’ returns to White Pines Lodge Playhouse

A long-standing holiday tradition is back at White Pines Playhouse, as “Scrooge the Comedy” returns for both family-friendly and adults-only shows this season.

According to White Pines Lodge’s website, the audience participation comedy is loosely based on the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. The show features Ebeneze Scrooge and the sidekick narrator, while audience members portray other well-known characters. The show is family-friendly, except for the evenings of Dec. 15 and 16, which are adults-only. The show opens Saturday, Dec. 2 and runs selects Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 16.

Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. for the Friday and Saturday shows, followed by the dinner buffet and 7:30 p.m. showtime. For the Sunday shows, cocktails begin at 4 p.m., followed by the dinner buffet and 6 p.m. showtime.

Other holiday happenings at White Pines Lodge include horse-drawn carriage rides throughout White Pines Forest on weekends through Dec. 17, and Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays Dec. 3 and 10. Reservations are required.

White Pines Lodge is located at 6712 W Pines Road, Mt. Morris.

For more information about White Pines Lodge and Playhouse, click here.