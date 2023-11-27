Enjoy a ‘Mod and Merry’ holiday party at the Edith Farnsworth House

The Edith Farnsworth House is hosting two “Mod and Merry” holiday parties on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The afternoon party is from 1 to 3 p.m., while the evening soiree is from 5 to 7 p.m.

Guests will relax at the Plano home, located on the Fox River, and enjoy curated light bites, libations and a unique shopping experience. Music will be selected by Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl. Tickets are $75 per person and are available to adults over 21.

The evening party will feature Chicago DJ Tone B. Nimble, along with seasonal cocktails and savory bites. Tickets are $150 per person and are available to adults over 21.

Holiday house tours are also available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on select dates in December.

The home was designed by famed modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the house sits near the north bank of the Fox River on a secluded site.

Constructed in 1952, the steel and glass design seems to float above the floodplain. The interior is filled by natural light and provides stunning views of the foliage surrounding the house.

The Edith Farnsworth House is located at 14520 River Road in Plano.

For more information or to purchase tickets to either party, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org.