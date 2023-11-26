Comedian Jane Lynch to bring Christmas show to Raue Center for the Arts

Enjoy an evening of comedy, cabaret and a step back in time to the Christmas specials of the 50s and 60s with comedian Jane Lynch at "A Swingin’ Little Christmas" at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of "A Swingin' Little Christmas")

Enjoy an evening of comedy, cabaret and a step back in time to the Christmas specials of the 50s and 60s with comedian Jane Lynch at “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.”

The show will be at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

According to the Raue Center’s website, Lynch, an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner who has appeared in shows like “Glee” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will appear alongside Kate Flannery, who has appeared in “The Office” and “Dancing with the Stars” and Tim Davis, the vocal arranger from “Glee.”

The performance will feature “lively, finger-snapping takes on holiday tunes, nostalgia-steeped originals and zany comedy,” according to Raue Center.

Michele Vazquez, marketing manager for Raue Center, said this is Lynch’s third holiday appearance at the theatre.

“[The show] is a holiday favorite for our audiences,” she said. “We are so happy to have the show back. Jane, Kate and Tim always stay after the show to greet the audience. Everyone leaves with a smile. The shows are almost sold-out. Only a few tickets remain.”

Tickets for the general public begin at $60, and $42 for RaueNow members.

To purchase tickets, visit rauecenter.org.