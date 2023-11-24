Legendary musician Wayne Newton to appear at Rialto Square Theatre

Tickets are still available to see legendary musician Wayne Newton at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Tickets are still available to see legendary musician Wayne Newton at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to a news release from the theatre, Newton is known for his iconic signature song, “Danke Schoen” in addition to other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” “Summer Wind” and “Years.” He has recorded and released, to date, 165 albums in his career.

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas.

Newton has also established himself as an accomplished actor, both on television and the silver screen, having appeared in such memorable movies as “Vegas Vacation” and the classic James Bond thriller, “License to Kill,” the release stated.

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information about the Rialto Square Theatre, visit rialtosquare.com/.