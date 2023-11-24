Enjoy a voyage on the Illinois River aboard the Sainte Genevieve

Gentry Nordstrom was having one of the most stressful days of his life. His wife Lindsay had just given birth to their third child, so he couldn’t make the journey to bring his new financial endeavor – a diesel-powered paddle-wheeler – home to Ottawa.

For seven days, he called his crew daily to make sure plans and schedules were in order. On the eighth day, he could tell from his partner Nathan Weiss’ voice that the project was not on track.

“We bought the boat on Dec. 8, 2021, when it was still in Cincinnati. We had to drive it down the Ohio River, up the Mississippi River, and up the Illinois River to get it to Ottawa,” Nordstrom said. “It was supposed to be a 17-day trip. This is a true paddle wheel boat that moves, at the most, 6 miles per hour, and if you’re going upstream, it goes slower. We knew it was going to take a while, and we knew it was going to be an adventure.”

The paddle-wheeler didn’t disappoint – the journey to Ottawa proved to be a memorable one.

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat originally was dubbed the Mark Twain, as it plied Cincinatti's riverway.

“It was named Mark Twain when we bought it. We knew we wanted to change the name, but we didn’t know what we wanted the name to be. We were staring down the barrel of a 17-day adventure on these rivers, and we figured the boat was going to name itself. We knew something was going to happen or something would pop up that the boat would name itself,” Nordstrom said.

Eight days into the trip, weather created difficulties as the boat turned to travel up the Mississippi River. The vessel slammed against rocks on the bank, breaching the hull. By the next morning, Nordstrom said it became clear to the crew that the boat was taking on water and would sink if they didn’t act quickly.

While unfortunate, the incident did lead to the boat’s new name.

“The crew was able to beach the boat on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. We were rescued by a local barge company, and they took us to their quarry, which was in St. Genevieve, Missouri. They were really hospitable to us,” Nordstrom said.

“We thought, ‘Is this the moment the boat named itself?’ We did some research on St. Genevieve. She is actually the patron saint of Paris, and her legend is that at one point, her enemies conspired to drown her in a lake, but they ultimately weren’t successful. When we read that, we knew the boat named itself, and she became the Sainte Genevieve.”

The Sainte Genevieve was towed to St. Louis and stayed through the winter of 2021 and early 2022, while repairs were made to the hull and other work was completed.

The journey finally concluded on March 12, 2022, when the Sainte Genevieve arrived in Ottawa. After seven months of gutting and remodeling the riverboat, the Sainte Genevieve became operational on Oct. 4, 2022, when it made its first cruise on the Illinois River.

“I’m good friends with Nathan Weiss,” Nordstrom said. “He’s the owner of Ottawa Millwork Co. in Ottawa. He’s always been a fan of riverboats because his father was always working on boats, including the famous Julia Belle Swain. Nathan grew up around boats and fell in love with them at an early age.”

Weiss had the vision to bring a riverboat to Ottawa’s waterfront, and shared the idea with Nordstrom in summer 2021. They decided if they found the right boat, they would make it work.

The Sainte Genevieve opened its tours and events in 2022 with a short season from October through mid-December. The vessel launched its first full season in May 2023, and continues through November with evening cruises on Thursday and Friday, three cruises on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The crew offers various types of excursions, including a standard sightseeing tour, sunset cruises and collaborative dessert, brunch or dinner cruises catered by local eateries.

Excursions travel one of two directions: they either go upriver from downtown Ottawa, past Heritage Harbor and toward Marseilles Lock and Dam, or downriver past Buffalo Rock State Park before turning around and heading back to Ottawa.

When the river is frozen in the winter, the Sainte Genevieve is docked at Heritage Harbor. Last winter, the boat hosted a handful of events.

“We did a concert series during the winter. It’s a closed cabin, so we have a heated cabin,” Nordstrom said. “For a winter event, we can get 50 to 60 people in the cabin of the boat.”

The vessel also hosts private events such as holiday parties, corporate meetings, bridal showers and family reunions, among others.

“The boat is a true paddle wheel, so it’s a classic riverboat,” Nordstrom said. “We’re really trying to highlight that old, antique-ish feeling with a bit of a modern flair. We’re focused on the vibe inside the cabin and the views of the river. It’s about getting people on the boat and providing a cool experience.”

There are still a few cruises scheduled for the 2023 season. To book a cruise, or for more information, visit https://stegenriverboat.com/cruises/.