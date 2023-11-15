Yorkville Holiday Celebration Weekend kicks off with Santa visits, parade on Friday

Santa Claus is gleeful after lighting Yorkville's Christmas Tree during a previous Holiday Celebration Weekend. Santa greeted families and appeared in the lighted holiday parade. (Shea Lazansky)

It’s the official beginning of the holiday season in Yorkville, as the Holiday Celebration Weekend kicks off Friday, Nov. 17.

The festivities begin with visits with Santa from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Santa’s Workshop inside the Recreation Activities Center, 201 W. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville.

Before the parade and tree lighting ceremony, stop by Riverfront Park at 6 p.m. for a performance by YPAC Santa Dancers from “Elf Jr.,” and then the Yorkville High School Madrigal Singers will perform from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m.

The holiday parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Hydraulic Avenue and Mill Street, and then will proceed west down Hydraulic Avenue before ending at Route 47. The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is at 7 p.m. with Santa and Mayor John Purcell. The tree is located at the center of Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic Ave.

The holiday fun continues Saturday, Nov. 18, with the Jingle Jog Fun Run at 2:30 p.m. at Yorkville American Legion Post 489, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway. The 1-mile family-friendly fun run raises money for the Knights of Columbus to support Kendall County families in need this holiday season. The race is open to walkers and runners. The Rudolph Run 5K begins at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post. The race is time-chipped, and proceeds also go to support the Knights of Columbus.

The holiday weekend wraps up with a dazzling fireworks display at 6:30 p.m. at Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.

For more information about Yorkville’s Holiday Celebration Weekend, visit www.yorkville.il.us/490/Holiday-Celebration-Weekend.