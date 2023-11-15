Rock Falls Hometown Holidays celebration kicks off Nov. 16

Rock Falls’ annual Hometown Holidays celebration takes place through Saturday, kicking off Thursday, Nov. 16.
Huge Holiday Bingo is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Doors open at 4 p.m., and games start at 6 p.m. Attendees have the chance to win a $1,000 shop-local jackpot.
The fun continues Friday, Nov. 17, with the Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk, a Rock Falls tradition for more than 40 years.
Local businesses and organizations transform the community into a Christmas wonderland for the Uptown Christmas Walk from 5 to 8 p.m., with activities for all ages.
RB&W Riverfront Stage activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Salvation Army Band and Kettle Kickoff, the Love Lights Ceremony and tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by Santa’s $1,000 cash giveaway at 7:30 p.m.
The fun wraps up with popular Grinch Dodgeball on Saturday, Nov. 18. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with activities beginning at noon at Rock Falls Middle School, 1701 12th Ave. This is a free event.
For more information, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays.