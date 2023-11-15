Rock Falls Hometown Holidays celebration kicks off Nov. 16

The Grinch rallies his troops last November during the Rock Falls Chamber’s Grinch Dodgeball event as part of the town’s Hometown Holidays. The Grinch’s team consisted of students from Rock Falls Middle School’s student council versus kids of all ages. The 2023 event runs Nov. 16 to 18. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Rock Falls’ annual Hometown Holidays celebration takes place through Saturday, kicking off Thursday, Nov. 16.

Huge Holiday Bingo is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls. Doors open at 4 p.m., and games start at 6 p.m. Attendees have the chance to win a $1,000 shop-local jackpot.

The fun continues Friday, Nov. 17, with the Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk, a Rock Falls tradition for more than 40 years.

Local businesses and organizations transform the community into a Christmas wonderland for the Uptown Christmas Walk from 5 to 8 p.m., with activities for all ages.

RB&W Riverfront Stage activities begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Salvation Army Band and Kettle Kickoff, the Love Lights Ceremony and tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by Santa’s $1,000 cash giveaway at 7:30 p.m.

The fun wraps up with popular Grinch Dodgeball on Saturday, Nov. 18. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., with activities beginning at noon at Rock Falls Middle School, 1701 12th Ave. This is a free event.

For more information, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/hometownholidays.