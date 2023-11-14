Tickets on sale Friday for ‘One Night of Queen’ at Rialto Square Theatre

Fans of the legendary British band Queen won’t want to miss One Night of Queen at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Fans of the legendary British band Queen won’t want to miss One Night of Queen at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Tickets go on sale on 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

According to a news release from the Rialto, for more than 20 years Gary Mullen and The Works have been performing their world-renowned One Night of Queen live concert. Gary Mullen & The Works, which features Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums, will have you dancing in the aisles during their show as the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Queen.

For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to sold-out audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in more than 20 countries – performing in many of the same venues that Queen have played at around the world, according to the release.

Ticket prices start at $39.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.