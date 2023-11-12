Rockers .38 Special coming to Rialto Square Theatre

The famed Rialto Square Theatre sits along North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Southern rock band .38 Special will appear at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

According to a news release from Rialto, after more than four decades, .38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of rock to over 100 cities a year.

The band’s arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance” and more are timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, the release stated.

Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes said in the release it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win,” he said.

Completing the lineup is bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and keyboardist/vocalist Bobby Capps, while the most recent addition to the band is guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of “muscle and melody” to fans worldwide, the release stated.

“This music keeps our wheels on the road,” Barnes said. “We’re a band that’s tried to stay honest with what has driven us over the years. We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it’s the ultimate validation.”

For more information about the band, visit www.38Special.com.

For more information about purchasing tickets, visit https://rialtosquare.com/event/38-special/.