NIU to present ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The School of Theatre and Dance at Northern Illinois University presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in the Black Box Theatre of the NIU Stevens Building with performances Friday, Nov. 10, Saturday, Nov. 11, Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

Tickets are available online at go.niu.edu/arts-tickets.

According to a news release from NIU, the production is directed by Chicago-based actor and director Melanie Keller. Keller has numerous theater and television credits, and serves as the associate artistic director of First Folio Theatre in Oak Brook.

Keller said in the release that a high school production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” was her first acting experience.

“Back then, I didn’t know the first thing about Shakespeare, the man or the genre, nor anything about iambic pentameter, nor frankly much about acting,” she said. “But I knew that I understood the circumstances and the desires of the characters. And I knew that every time I watched the Mechanicals perform the tragicomedy ‘Pyramus and Thisbe’ all of us on stage and in the audience experienced genuine, rollicking laughter.”