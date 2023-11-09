International band New Rules coming to Raue Center

New Rules, a multi-award-winning international duo based in Europe, will appear at the Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (Photo provided by Raue Center)

New Rules, a multi-award-winning international duo based in Europe, will appear at the Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to a news release from the Raue Center, New Rules are the most sought entertainers in Cyprus, headlining the largest festivals and events across the island with performances for the Royal Air Force, world-famous celebrities and large companies.

With Dominik on guitar and vocals and Celia on lead vocals, they deliver an unforgettable, high-energy polished performance that captivates every audience. Dom wows every crowd with his impressive riffs and Celia with her outstanding voice and range. They cover all genres and all the greatest hits from the 60s up to and including the present day, from blues to rock and everything in between, according to the release.

Tickets start at $15 ($10.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.