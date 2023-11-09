All aboard the Time Warp Express for a holiday adventure at Volo Museum

The public is invited to hop aboard the Time Warp Express for a Jolly Trolley Adventure to save Santa this holiday season at the Volo Museum in Volo. Tickets for the Jolly Trolley Adventures are available now, in limited number. The adventures are at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 23. (Photo provided by the Volo Museum)

Tickets for the Jolly Trolley Adventures are available now, in limited number. The adventures are at 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only, from Nov. 10 to Dec. 23.

According to a news release, the museum recently acquired a pair of Molly Trolleys, which are high-end trolleys on wheels with hand-crafted ash seats, oak interiors and brass trim.

“The vehicles are fully enclosed and heated for passenger comfort,” Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the museum, said in the release. “These gleaming, red trolleys will be perfect for the very special holiday event we have planned.”

The adventure begins in the Grams Central Station, where cookies and hot cocoa will be served. An array of more food options will be available for purchase, including pizza, hot dogs, desserts, adult beverages, custom coffees, cider drinks and more.

“Bring your wish list and your holiday spirit,” Wojdyla said. “Santa, along with his joyful elves, will eagerly await your arrival.”

The adventure will take trolley riders through the Ice Age, the Jurassic period, the 1800s and into the modern era, passing everything from helicopters and tanks to giant shopping carts and Radio Flyers along the way.

”The Jolly Trolley Adventure will not only be a feast for the eyes, but also for young minds,” Wojdyla said. “Santa’s elves will ride along, providing a fun, interactive storytelling experience with surprises that simply won’t be found anywhere else.”

Tickets are $25 each in November and $29.95 each in December. Children 4 and younger are admitted free, but must sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap while aboard the trolley.

For more information or to get tickets, visit the website.

The museum is located at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo.