The Venue in Aurora announces holiday musical lineup

The Venue in Aurora will host a variety of holiday music shows.

Gary Hoey will bring his Ho Ho Hoey Rockin’ Christmas Show to The Venue stage on Thursday, Dec. 7. According to a news release, Hoey is a world-renowned blues-rock guitarist who weaves heartfelt storytelling with masterful guitar playing. Tickets cost $25-$30 in advance, and $30-$35 at the door.

On Friday, Dec. 15, The Venue will present The Pete Ellman Big Band’s The Twelve Grooves of Christmas. The Christmas concert will put a holiday spin on an evening of jazz. Tickets cost $20-$25.

The Venue will celebrate New Year’s Eve with Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials on Sunday, Dec. 31. The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets, notes The Venue. The special show will feature a sparkling toast and more.

Unless otherwise stated, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Concerts start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar, which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place, at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is set on the Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.