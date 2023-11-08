Midwest Magic Circus show comes to Raue Center for the Arts

Glenn Chelius and Nino Cruzillini, producers of "Midwest Magic Circus" will perform at the Raue Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Photo provided by Glenn Chelius)

Midwest Magic Circus, a new and exciting “cabaret-style magic show” is coming to the Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This show is for adults 21 and over.

According to a news release, the show is created by Nino Cruzillini of Lake Geneva, Wisc., and Glenn Chelius of Crystal Lake. They are also the producers of Raue’s annual “Nothing Up My Sleeve” magic show.

“It is packed with fun, close-up, table side magic,” Cruzillini said in the release. “The magic, comedy and mind-bending hypnotism will leave you spellbound and mesmerized as we all perform only a few feet away.”

Chelius and Cruzillini will emcee the event, in addition to performing. Other performers include magicians Trent James and Mike Di Domenico, as well as juggler Andy Head.

“I’m really excited to do this,” Chelius said. “We’re glad to be at the Raue, giving this type of small, intimate show for adults. We’ll be engaging with the audience for every act. The jugglers often steal the show, people love the jugglers.”

Tickets available at the Raue box office 815-356-9212 or online: http://www.rauecenter.org.