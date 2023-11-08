Indian Valley Theatre performances of ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Event’ begin Dec. 8

The Indian Valley Theatre is set to open its next production, the holiday play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 8. (Shown here are cast members at a rehearsal). (Photo provided by Indian Valley Theatre. )

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre is set to open its next production, the holiday play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” Dec. 8.

The IVT production will be directed by Kari Frantzen with assisted direction by Jaden Frantzen Sharon Pagoria as producer, according to a news release.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson, tells the story of Mrs. Bradley as she struggles to put on a church Christmas pageant. She sets up the pageant in spite of possibly casting the Herdman kids. The Herdmans are known as the worst kids in history.

IVT’s adult cast consists of Melinda McGraw, Tim Vogen, Karen Leifheit, Jen Ketchum, Natalie Haick, Brandi Bee, Danyell D’agostino and Sharon Pagoria. The members of the Herdman Family are played by Josh Hane, Jamema Chapman, Evan Beverage, Wren Winner, Logan Hane and Gigi Chapman.

Other members of the cast are Melanie Metzger, Ethan Rome, Scarlett Ferguson, Drew McCaslin, Sophia DiFaggio, Samantha Beverage, Jacob Baumet, Troy Schollmeyer, Allena Budd, Taylor Bee, Chloe Carpenter, Mazey Chapman, Adeline Galles, Sophia Swanson, Ileigh Nickels, Hannah Koesler, Gracie Bee, Finn McCaslin, Eliza DeLoach, Lucy Koesler, Abi Munar, Anya Galles, JJ Plant, Emma Johnson, Luna LaPlume, Cora DeLoach, Logan Frantzen and Keygan Hake.

Alexis Barkman is the choir director, Emily Redmond is stage manager, stagehand is Shawn Adelman and light design is by Matt Frantzen.

Tickets for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” cost $15. To buy tickets, visit indianvalleytheatre.com.

Performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. There is also a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Dec. 10.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.