Review: ‘Twelfth Night’ a whirling journey of delight

A fresh adaptation of Shakespeare that turns out to be a wonderful piece with a touch of modernity, while still honoring the beautiful language, is an incredible feat. This adaptation, beautifully directed by Tyrone Phillips, is a warm, colorful and delectable feast for the eyes. The deceit, comic turns and cunning characterizations are easy to understand, even for the youngest patron. One need not be a scholar of Shakespeare to grasp the storyline under Phillips’ direction.

This is a tale of the pursuit of love, the surprise of love and, ultimately, the jumble of relationships that results in unexpected love. Duke Orsino, carefully played by Yao Dogbe, pines for the love of Countess Olivia, who opens the story in mourning for the death of her brother. Young Viola, having been deposited on the shores of Illyria because of a shipwreck, takes on the identity of a young male page to engage herself in work. She creates the character of Cesario, who ends up winning favor with the Duke. Viola/Cesario is played by Jaeda LaVonne with a pure, wide-eyed naivete whose irony is her love of the Duke himself. Cesario serves as an ambassador from the Duke tasked with convincing Olivia to shed her mourning veils and accept love. In a twist of fate, or is it love, Olivia falls for Cesario.

Further confusion and hilarity ensue with Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby (Ronald Conner), and his sidekick, Sir Andrew (Alex Goodrich). The pairing of these two nighttime carousers with Olivia’s jester Feste (Israel Erron Ford) plays out the maxim: “If music is the food of love, play on.” Every moment on stage with these three, either paired or singularly, is the ultimate unexpected form of entertainment. The voice of Ford is like a Caribbean honey drizzled over the madness that takes place.

While this group of storytellers appears to enjoy their roles and meshes so well together that the piece seems like a wild party that ebbs and flows, the true star of the show is the scenic design along with lightning-fast transitions. Each scene is like a juicy pomegranate bursting with color, prints, projections (by Mike Tutaj) and texture. The scenic design by Sydney Lynne and costuming by Christine Pascual reveal a jewel box of surprises. The thrust stage is the perfect setting for the beach, the storm (beautifully lit by Xavier Pierce), the various homes of the Duke and Countess. There is a rain curtain that makes the audience feel like they are inside the storm. Just amazing design work.

Transported to a Caribbean isle, the romantic comedy "Twelfth Night" plays through Nov. 26 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Whether or not you love Shakespeare, this is a piece not to be missed. It is the exact form of interpretation that makes us marvel at the timelessness of his language, and how the message of the randomness of love can surprise us at any age and time.

• Mary Beth Euker, a founding director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich, has appeared in shows at Devonshire Theatre in Skokie and Woodstock Opera House, and directs at Lake Zurich Middle School North and Spencer Loomis Elementary.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Twelfth Night”

WHERE: Courtyard Theater at Chicago Shakespeare on Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Through Nov. 26

COST: Tickets start at $38

INFORMATION: www.chicagoshakes.com, 312-595-5600