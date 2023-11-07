Lee Murdock to perform holiday concert at Baker Community Center in St. Charles

Lee Murdock, a folk performer who is known for songs about the Great Lakes region, will bring his annual “Christmas Ship Concert” to the Baker Community Center in St. Charles 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

The concert is presented as part of the “Saturday Night Lights” series produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, according to a news release.

“Lee Murdock’s Annual Christmas Ship Concert” has evolved into a not-to-be-missed event, heralding the advent of the holiday season. It combines music and stories of the Inland Seas with holiday songs to inspire the young and the young-at-heart, according to the release.

For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. Tickets include three complimentary beverages.

Joining Murdock for the performance will be The Dock Wallopers.