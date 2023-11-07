November 07, 2023
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsCalendar
The Scene

Lee Murdock to perform holiday concert at Baker Community Center in St. Charles

By Shaw Local News Network

Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles

Lee Murdock, a folk performer who is known for songs about the Great Lakes region, will bring his annual “Christmas Ship Concert” to the Baker Community Center in St. Charles 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

The concert is presented as part of the “Saturday Night Lights” series produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center, according to a news release.

“Lee Murdock’s Annual Christmas Ship Concert” has evolved into a not-to-be-missed event, heralding the advent of the holiday season. It combines music and stories of the Inland Seas with holiday songs to inspire the young and the young-at-heart, according to the release.

For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. Tickets include three complimentary beverages.

Joining Murdock for the performance will be The Dock Wallopers.

The SceneMusic
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois