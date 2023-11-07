Holiday Tours begin Nov. 15 at DeKalb’s Ellwood House Museum

More than a dozen rooms in the Ellwood House Museum, 509 N. First St. in DeKalb, have been decorated for the holidays by volunteers, community organizations and local businesses. The 2023 tours begin Nov. 15, and run through Dec. 17. (Katrina J)

A holiday tradition returns to Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb on Nov. 15 with the annual Holiday Tours.

More than a dozen rooms in the 1879 mansion will be decorated in a variety of holiday themes by volunteers, community organizations and local businesses, according to a news release from the museum.

Guests can take guided tours of the ornate historic mansion from Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 17. The guided tours are offered at 1 and 3 p.m.

Sue Guio (from left) and Lois Miller, members of Hillcrest Covenant Church in DeKalb, decorate the rotunda of the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb during a previous year. (Katrina Milton)

The two-day Holiday Event Weekend is set for Dec. 2 and 3, and only self-guided tours will be available. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The Holiday Open House will feature live music, visits with Santa, refreshments and more.

The guided tours resume Wednesdays through Sundays on Dec. 6.

Admission costs $12 for adults, and $6 for youth ages 6-17 (free for children younger than age 6). Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.ellwoodhouse.org or in person in the Ellwood House Visitor Center.

Ellwood House Museum members receive free tour admission, and memberships can be purchased online or at the Ellwood House Visitor Center.

“This event has become the beginning of the holiday season for many DeKalb-area families. It’s a unique experience to see all of the hard work that local businesses, organizations and residents have put into decorating the historic Ellwood Mansion,” Ethan Peterman, operations manager, said in the release.

For more information, visit www.ellwoodhouse.org or call the museum office at 815-756-4609.

The Ellwood House Museum is located at 420 Linden Place in DeKalb.