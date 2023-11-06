Wheel of Fortune Live! comes to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20. (Image provided by Onesti Entertainment. )

Attention all “wheel watchers!”

Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

According to Arcada’s website, the stage show adaptation of the popular long-running game show will give fans access and more chances to win prizes.

Guests are randomly selected to go on stage to play the game. Contestants will spin a full-sized replica of the wheel, and just like the TV show, will call consonants and vowels before solving puzzles. There will also be games for the audience.

Available prizes include trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or up to $10,000 in cash.

Ticket prices for the event begin at $49. VIP upgrades, which include photos on the Wheel of Fortune set and Wheel of Fortune merchandise, are available for an additional cost.

Contestant registration information will be emailed to ticket holders prior to the show. Registration will also be available at the theatre two hours prior to the start of the show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Arcada Theatre’s website.