Eagles tribute band to take the stage at Raue Center

Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight will take the stage at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Nov. 25.

From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” Heartache Tonight will deliver a true Eagles concert experience, according to a news release.

“The sound of the Eagles is one that all of us remember and enjoy,” Raue Center Board President Tim Paul said in the release. “Heartache Tonight returns to Raue Center with renditions of Eagles’ tunes that stay true to the originals and I encourage you not to miss this performance!”

A Heartache Tonight concert is filled with moments designed to thrill classic rock fans, from the soaring a cappella harmonies of “Seven Bridges Road” and the snarling guitars of “Life in the Fast Lane” to the anthemic country-rock of “Take it Easy” and Don Henley’s beautifully evocative “Heart of the Matter,” according to the release.

The six members of Heartache Tonight have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in rock, including Jimmy Buffett, Eddie Money and the Doobie Brothers. They have played the Taste of Chicago, Ravinia Festival, and Wrigley Field, along with festivals and performing arts centers across the country, according to the release.

Tickets start at $30 for the general public and $21 for RaueNOW Members and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.