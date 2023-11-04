Grammy Award winning baritone Nathan Gunn to bring Broadway favorites to McAninch Arts Center

Nathan Gunn will be accompanied by pianist, vocalist and music director Julie Jordan Gunn, who is also his wife, for a Nov. 19, 2023 performance at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center. (Anna Longworth)

The McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage will welcome “Nathan Gunn and Friends: A Stroll Down Broadway” at 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 19.

According to a news release, Gunn is widely acclaimed for his diverse performing career that bridges opera, musical theater and recitals. He will be accompanied by pianist, vocalist and music director Julie Jordan Gunn, who is also his wife.

Program selections include classic musical theater works from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Jerome Kern, and their artistic heirs Jason Robert Brown, Jeanine Tesori and Adam Guettel.

Born in South Bend, Ind., Gunn’s many awards include the Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording “Billy Budd” and the Metropolitan Opera’s first ever Beverly Sills Award. He has collaborated with many stars of musical theater, including Mandy Patinkin, Audra McDonald and Kristin Chenoweth, the release stated.

Last spring Gunn starred in two sold-out performances of Broadway in Concert: “South Pacific” at the McAninch Arts Center. As professor and Swanlund Chair at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Gunn developed and founded the first Bachelor of Musical Arts in the Lyric Theatre curriculum.

Jordan Gunn has performed on many of the world’s most prestigious recital series, including the Aspen Festival, Auckland’s Aotea Centre, Boston’s Celebrity series and Brussel’s La Monnaie. As music director, she has served as a coach or conductor at the Chicago Opera Theater, Highlands Opera Studio, the Metropolitan Opera Young Artists program and more, the release stated.

McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. presents Tickets are $58-$68.

For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. The MAC Box Office is open from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.