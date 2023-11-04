November 04, 2023
Elgin Community College to present ‘I and You’ Nov. 10-19

By Shaw Local News Network
Elgin Community College students and "I and You" cast members Terry Holt and Ava Johnson. (Mark Carriveau)

The Elgin Community College Theatre Department’s production of “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson will open on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Spartan Theatre on ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive.

“You and I” will run from Nov. 10-19 at the following showtimes:

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

According to a news release from ECC, “I am You” is directed by Susan A. Robinson, co-coordinator and associate professor in the ECC Theatre Department.

“This story is about two teenagers who are brought together to do an English project on Walt Whitman,” Robinson said in the release. “As they get to know one another, we discover the play is about so much more. It is a funny, sad, and beautifully written two-person play about life and death and how our connection makes it all worthwhile.”

Tickets to see “I and You” are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for ECC students. Tickets can be purchased online at eccartscenter.org/tickets or by calling the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.

