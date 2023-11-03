Paramount Theatre to host ‘Paint and Sip’ event

The Paramount Theatre’s Paramount Pop-up will host a fun-filled paint-and-sip event in collaboration with Pinto’s Palette from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to the Paramount Theatre’s website, the event will take place in the Marquee Room, located in the North Island Center across the street from the theatre.

Attendees will paint a candy forest whimsical enough to be inside Willy Wonka’s Candy Factory while sipping on drinks. After the event, enjoy a performance of “Charlies & the Chocolate Factory” at the Paramount a discounted price.

The cost of the paint-and-sip event is $55, excluding fees.

The paint-and-sip event includes experienced artists to help guide painters, and a cash bar.

For more information about this event or other shows at the Paramount Theatre, visit https://paramountaurora.com/.