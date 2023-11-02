Fox Valley Concert Band to hold fall, holiday performances in St. Charles

The Fox Valley Concert Band will perform a free concert at the Norris Cultural Arts Center on Nov. 5, 2023.

The Fox Valley Concert Band’s fall performance is Sunday, Nov. 5 at Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles.

The performance of “Tributes” begins at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but donations are accepted.

The band’s winter concert, “Home for the Holidays” is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Norris Cultural Arts Center is located at 1050 Dunham Road, St. Charles.

For more information about events at Norris, visit https://norrisculturalarts.com/.

For more information about Fox Valley Concert Band, visit https://www.fvcb.org/.