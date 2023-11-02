Batavia Winterfest Art Market offers unique holiday shopping experience

Batavia Main Street Water Street Studios and Batavia MainStreet are teaming up to present the Winterfest Art Market, a unique holiday shopping event Nov. 10, 11 and 12. The event will span multiple venues, including Water Street Studios, the Dock, Hearth & Hammer, Kiss the Sky and Sturdy Shelter Brewing with more than 35 vendors offering a wide variety of goods. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

Water Street Studios and Batavia MainStreet are teaming up to present the Winterfest Art Market, a unique holiday shopping event Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

The event will span multiple venues, including Water Street Studios, the Dock, Hearth & Hammer, Kiss the Sky and Sturdy Shelter Brewing with more than 35 vendors offering a wide variety of goods.

Batavia Main Street Water Street Studios and Batavia MainStreet are teaming up to present the Winterfest Art Market, a unique holiday shopping event Nov. 10, 11 and 12. The event will span multiple venues, including Water Street Studios, the Dock, Hearth & Hammer, Kiss the Sky and Sturdy Shelter Brewing with more than 35 vendors offering a wide variety of goods. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

Food, drinks, live music and makers workshops are also scheduled throughout the weekend.

According to a news release, artists and artisan vendors in the Dempsey Family Gallery at Water Street Studios, student and clay maker ceramics sale fundraiser in the clay lab, two floors of 26 individual artist studios, the community “No Place Like Home” show and a cash bar.

From there, continue through the connected doors into Kiss the Sky for an exceptional collection of records and live music, or continue through to the Dock for more artist and artisan vendors.

Stop in Hearth & Hammer for pop-up vendors and to shop their signature selection of literary candles and general store goods.

Venture down First Street to the outpost location at Sturdy Shelter Brewing for their handcrafted beer and pop-up vendors.

Anyone who makes a donation to nonprofits Water Street Studios and Batavia MainStreet during the event will receive a voucher for $5 off a $10 or more purchase at Sturdy Shelter during the market weekend.

For more information, live music schedule, or to register for makers workshops visit www.waterstreetstudios.org/winterfest-art-market.

Event Dates:

Friday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Locations:

Water Street Studios - 160 Water St.

The Dock - 150 First St.

Hearth & Hammer - 160 First St.

Kiss the Sky - 180 First St.

Sturdy Shelter Brewing - 10 Shumway Ave.