The Local Scene: Live music, architectural tours in Kendall County this weekend

The Roaming Readers Walking Club: 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 3, offered through Yorkville Public Library. The Roaming Readers Walking Club is a group of book lovers who get outside in the fresh air for some exercise, spend some time with nature, and chat about books with like-minded folks. The group does not read a book each month like a typical book club; instead, they just share what they’ve been reading and what they like while taking a leisurely stroll through the woods at Hoover Forest Preserve. The group meets at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road in Yorkville, in the first parking lot (closest to Fox Road, before crossing the railroad tracks), and walks from there.

The Heels will perform: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 3 at Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St., Oswego. foxvalleywinery.com/events. Kathleen Dooley and Sherry Winchester Schultz bring high energy and fun to the party with their enthusiastic sing-alongs and magical harmonies. This duo is small enough for an intimate lounge and mighty enough for your outdoor festival. The Heels cover songs from the 1950s to today on piano, congas, and a whole slew of Latin percussion. Whether you want to dance, sing along, shake a tambourine, or just tap your toes, they have a little something for everyone.

Guided tours of Mies van der Rohe-designed Edith Farnsworth House: Wednesdays through Sundays in November, 14520 River Road, Plano. edithfarnsworthhouse.org. Designed by famed modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the house sits near the north bank of the Fox River on a secluded site. Constructed in 1952, the steel and glass design seems to float above the floodplain. The interior is filled by natural light and provides stunning views of the foliage surrounding the house. The architecture of the house represents the ultimate refinement of Mies van der Rohe’s minimalist expression of structure and space. It is composed of three strong, horizontal steel forms – the terrace, the floor of the house, and the roof – attached to attenuated, steel flange columns. The Friends of the Edith Farnsworth House were able to purchase the property for the National Trust, with a preservation and conservation easement held by Landmarks Illinois. The site opened for public tours in 2004.

Wii Bowling: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Fox Valley Community Services, 1406 Suydam Road in Sandwich.

Architectural walking tour: noon Nov. 4. Presented by Oswegoland Heritage Association, this hour-long tour begins at Tyler and South Main streets in Oswego. For ages 16 and older. Pre-registration for $5 is required by calling Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or online at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms