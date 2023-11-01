‘Elvis’ to perform matinee shows at Starved Rock Lodge

“Elvis” will be in the building for two matinee performances at Starved Rock Lodge on Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The lunchtime shows, featuring Elvis Presley impersonator Michael St. Angel, begin at 11:30 a.m. Audiences will rock to the hits that made Elvis famous such as “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hounddog,” “Love Me Tender” and more. St. Angel will also be featuring many of the gospel hits that started Elvis’ career.

“Michael puts on a great show each and every time he comes here,” said Kathy Casstevens, marketing manager at Starved Rock Lodge. “The full, hot lunch buffet with Signature Starved Rock fried chicken is included in the ticket price. We consider him to be one of our best, if not the best, returning artists.”

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Starved Rock Lodge’s website.