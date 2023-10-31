October 31, 2023
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsCalendar
The Scene

Windy City Dueling Pianos to highlight Ottawa fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network
Windy City Dueling Pianos will entertain guests at the annual fundraiser for LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa.

Windy City Dueling Pianos will entertain guests at the annual fundraiser for LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Windy City Dueling Pianos)

Windy City Dueling Pianos will entertain guests at the annual fundraiser for LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa.

The night will also feature dinner from The Cheese Shop and a silent auction. Proceeds for the event will benefit the LaSalle County Extension and 4-H programs, according to a news release.

Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner from The Cheese Shop served at 6 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m. from the Windy City Dueling Pianos, a dueling piano performers group.

Tickets can be purchased in advance and are available until Nov. 3. for $60. Tickets will not be available at the door.

To secure tickets, visit the Lasalle Extension/4-H office at 1689 N. 31st Road Ottawa, or call the Extension office at 815-433-0707.

Tickets can also be reserved by reaching out to Gail Hayward at 815-257-6266.

Table sponsorship is available for $175, which includes two tickets, or $550 providing front-row seating and eight tickets.

For more information or if you need an accommodation to participate, please contact LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H at lcfoe4h@gmail.com or call 815-433-0707.

The SceneEntertainment
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois