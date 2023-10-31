Windy City Dueling Pianos to highlight Ottawa fundraiser

Windy City Dueling Pianos will entertain guests at the annual fundraiser for LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Windy City Dueling Pianos)

Windy City Dueling Pianos will entertain guests at the annual fundraiser for LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa.

The night will also feature dinner from The Cheese Shop and a silent auction. Proceeds for the event will benefit the LaSalle County Extension and 4-H programs, according to a news release.

Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner from The Cheese Shop served at 6 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m. from the Windy City Dueling Pianos, a dueling piano performers group.

Tickets can be purchased in advance and are available until Nov. 3. for $60. Tickets will not be available at the door.

To secure tickets, visit the Lasalle Extension/4-H office at 1689 N. 31st Road Ottawa, or call the Extension office at 815-433-0707.

Tickets can also be reserved by reaching out to Gail Hayward at 815-257-6266.

Table sponsorship is available for $175, which includes two tickets, or $550 providing front-row seating and eight tickets.

For more information or if you need an accommodation to participate, please contact LaSalle County Friends of Extension & 4-H at lcfoe4h@gmail.com or call 815-433-0707.