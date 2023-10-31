Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers to perform at Elgin Community College Arts Center

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers Band will perform at the Elgin Community College Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 11. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Blizzard Theatre on ECC’s Spartan Drive campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. (STEVEPARKE)

Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers Band will perform Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Blizzard Theatre on ECC’s Spartan Drive campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

According to a news release, the band’s lineup features five-time Grammy-winning bassist, songwriter and author Victor Wooten, alongside Joseph Wooten (keyboards/vocals), Roy “Futureman” Wooten (Percussion/vocals) and Regi Wooten (guitar/vocals). The band will perform its signature high-energy, super-funky blend of jazz, soul, R&B and bluegrass.

Victor Wooten’s electric repertoire includes collaborations with Boosty Collins, Branford Marsalis, Chick Corea, The Dave Matthews Band and more. In addition to playing music, Wooten has authored two books and mentored thousands of students at his Center for Music and Nature in Tennessee, according to the release.

Tickets to see this star-studded group are $47 and can be bought online at eccartscenter.org/tickets or by calling the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.