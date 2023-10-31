Gloria Gaynor, Lou Gramm to headline Arcada Theatre this weekend

Gloria Gaynor will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Friday, Nov. 3. (Photo provided by Onesti Entertainment )

Two national headliners will take the stage at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles this weekend, when iconic singer Gloria Gaynor appears Friday, Nov. 3, and Lou Gramm, formerly of the legendary rock band Foreigner, performs Saturday, Nov. 4.

Gaynor will perform all her hits, such as “Never Can Say Goodbye” and “I Will Survive,” plus songs from her 2020 Grammy Award-winning album, “Testimony.” Gaynor is back in the U.S. after performing to sold-out festival concerts in Europe this summer, including a performance with Andrea Bocelli in Italy.

“I want the audience to have fun at my concerts, and I also want them to be inspired and encouraged,” Gaynor said. “My favorite part about performing live always has been and always will be the connection with the audience that happens at a live concert. There truly is nothing else like it.”

Gaynor will appear with a 10-piece band, which includes a horn section.

“The band is truly spectacular, and the energy from the live musicians carries over to the audience and their enjoyment of my concerts,” she said. “I always say to my band before each and every concert, ‘Let’s go out there and have fun,’ because if we are not having fun, then the audience isn’t either. And I want everyone to have an amazing evening at my concerts.”

Lou Gramm, a co-founder and former member of Foreigner, will perform hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Double Vision,” “Cold as Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” among many other Top 40 smash hits.

“There are so many Foreigner hits that our audience expects to hear. Other than a few solo hits, the evening is totally dominated by Foreigner,” Gramm said.

Even though he’ll perform mostly his classic songs, Gramm said he hopes to release new music in 2024.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at arcadalive.com.