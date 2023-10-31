Clinton Symphony Orchestra to perform at Sterling High School

Brian Dollinger is the music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will perform the second concert of its 70th season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 in Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

Music director and conductor Brian Dollinger, now in his 16th season at the helm, has chosen well-known works by Tchaikovsky, Schubert and Mozart for the performance. Included are Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” the famous “Unfinished Symphony” by Schubert, and the overture to Mozart’s final opera “The Magic Flute.”

The orchestra is composed of musicians from a wide area of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, and regularly performs in Clinton, Sterling and Morrison, according to a news release.

For performances in Sterling, the orchestra has teamed with Community State Bank to charter a bus for orchestra patrons from along Route 30. From Clinton, the bus picks up passengers in Fulton and Morrison on its way to the concert. Reservations and information are available by calling 563-219-8084.

In addition to season tickets, adult tickets for the individual concert are available at the door for $20. Students are admitted to all Clinton Symphony Orchestra concerts free of charge, and a student can get an accompanying adult in for half-price admission at the door.

Full program notes about the pieces to be performed, written by flutist Karin Anderson-Sweet, are available on the symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.