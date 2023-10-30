The Venue in Aurora announces full line up of music for November

The Venue in Aurora will welcome a full slate of artists in November, including Bear Williams, Backyard Tire Fire and more, according to a news release.

Songwriter Series with Demi Clara will present local musicians on stage on Thursday, Nov. 2. The Venue presents the free, curated event featuring songwriting and storytelling on the first Thursday of some months. The audience can interact and connect with the musicians during and after the show. Clara’s special guests will be Cheryl Rodey and Matt Shukin. No cost. Register at https://www.themusicvenue.org/.

First Fridays will bring The Ron Porter Band to The Venue for a suggested donation show. The Ron Porter Band is a local favorite playing rock, jazz, and everything in between. See them on stage on Friday, Nov. 3.

Heartsfield will perform on The Venue stage on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Americana group from Chicago is one of the pioneer Country Rock/Southern Rock bands since the 1970s. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with Rolling Meadows High School. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation and sponsored by Vicki McCoy from RE/MAX In the Village. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fox Crossing String Band will bring their bluegrass stylings to The Venue on Friday, Nov. 10. The all-female bluegrass band hails from Chicago. Tank and the Beez is the special guest of the evening. Tickets cost $10-$15.

The Claudettes will return to The Venue on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Billy Flynn Band and special guest Bob Stroger will join them for the evening. The Claudettes bring their own brand of vintage rock, they’ve been called “a skewed cabaret band of blues, jazz and rockabilly.” Their pianist is the co-composer of the score for the hit streaming series “The Bear.” Turning 93 in December, Stroger is a famous blues bass guitarist, and is known as an ambassador of the blues. Tickets cost $15-$20.

Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with St. Charles East High School on Nov. 14. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Mr. Blotto will jam their blend of hard rock, original rock, southern rock, folk music and country rock. They’re known as Chicago’s original jam band. Brother John Kattke will join them on the Hammond organ. Tickets cost $20 in advance, $25/door.

Bear Williams Band will make its debut at The Venue on Saturday, Nov. 18. Led by the longtime bass player and musical director of the Platinum-Selling R&B Band, “Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly.” Bear can be heard on over 400 albums; his body of work is recognized and admired the world over. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, Album Covers presents Little Feat’s Dixie Chicken album from 1973 performed live by a team of musicians curated by master guitarist Scott Tipping. The Venue’s home tribute show will feature the album played live in its entirety, and the band will return for a second set of Little Feat favorites and deep cuts. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with the Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage on Nov. 21. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 24, Backyard Tire Fire will perform their alt-country tunes on The Venue stage. The Midwestern guitar rock unit received regional recognition in the early 2000s, and released their sixth album “Black Dirt Blue Sky” in 2021. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with Lisle High School on Nov. 28. The Tuesday night residency series is hosted by Fox Valley Music Foundation. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. and shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.