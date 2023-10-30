Dean Martin tribute to headline Egyptian Theatre this weekend

DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre will feature a tribute concert paying homage to the legendary Dean Martin. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

“A Tribute to Dean Martin” is coming to the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb for an afternoon performance Sunday, Nov. 5.

The show stars entertainer Joe Scalissi. According to the Egyptian Theatre, Scalissi has been internationally recognized as outstanding in his authentic and accurate portrayal of Martin.

This is the first time the theater has hosted “A Tribute to Dean Martin.” Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian Theatre, said the show will bring “great entertainment to our community.”

“We are very excited to welcome ‘A Tribute to Dean Martin’ to the Egyptian Theatre. Having a show that pays tribute to such a legend is always a great show to have on our stage,” Holcomb said. “We’re looking forward to a swanky Sunday matinee with the singing and humor of the famous crooner.”

Reserved ticket prices start at $39, and premier tables in front of the stage that include bar service cost $75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.